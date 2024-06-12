Eight road closures will impact traffic for the next two weeks. Photo: David Davies PA

Traffic across Milton Keynes will be impacted by up to eight road closures this month.

As well as ongoing road closures, National highways has listed another five drivers which could affect drivers over the next two weeks.

The closures still in place include:

M1, from 10pm June 3 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Quinton Green - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, between Redmoor roundabout entry and exit slips and mainline under roundabout - no carriageway incursion, lane closure for HDD on behalf of ESP Electricity.

• A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm June 13 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Old Stratford Roundabout - mobile works for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Caldecotte, junction - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 9pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout - lane closures for survey works on behalf of ESP Electricity.