Milton Keynes driving towards greener future with three new EV chargers installed at popular pub site

Three new high-powered electric vehicle chargers have been installed at the Blacksmith Arms in Milton Keynes.

The move, courtesy of rapid EV charging network, Osprey Charging, aims to support residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure.

The 60kW rapid charge points at the popular pub in Downs Barn are compatible with every EV on the market and can add around 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.

The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards and app payments as well as all major third-party payment methods.

The move also aims to improve local air quality, reduce noise pollution and support local decarbonisation efforts.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands.

“Osprey now has over 1,000 charge points installed across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability and made to the latest and highest standards. The charging site at the Blacksmith Arms will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”