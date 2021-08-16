Milton Keynes drops back to below national average again as number of new Covid cases starts to drop

The number of new Covid cases in MK has gone down to 87 today.

And the city's seven day infection rate has finally dropped to below the national average. The case rate for MK today is 283.9 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK average stands at 294.6.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was down 26 today today and the number of new cases was 28,438.

