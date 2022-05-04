Milton Keynes e-scooter company offers free rides to polling stations to encourage people to vote in tomorrow's local elections

To encourage people to vote on local election day, Lime is offering the deal to new and existing riders.

They believe the incentive will increase voter turnout, which historically averages around 36%..

Voters will be able to redeem two free e-scooter rides using the promotional code LIMETOPOLLSUK in the Lime app.

All existing Lime riders will be notified of the code via in-app notifications.

The initiative aims to combat common barriers to voting such as cost of travel or lack of car ownership by providing riders with access to a complimentary and more sustainable mode of transport.

Hal Stevenson, Senior Public Affairs Manager at Lime UKI, said: “Lime is proud to be providing voters with a free, safe and sustainable transport option this Election Day. Access to affordable transport should never create a barrier to voting, and we hope Lime users will ride to the polls and make their voices heard.”

Lime to the Polls is a global programme aimed at breaking down transportation barriers to voting through the provision of free or discounted Lime trips on Election Days globally since 2018.

Milton Keynes elects a third of its councillors every year and tomorrow will see elections for all 19 wards in the borough, with one vacancy in each ward. You can see which candidates are up for election your ward by clicking the link here.

There will also be a small number of parish elections for new seats.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Last year the Conservatives made sizeable gains in MK’s local election and became the largest party, with 24 seats compared to Labour’s 19 seats and the Liberal Democrat’s 13.

The results left the previously Labour-run council with no overall control. But Labour and Lib Dem quickly formed a union called The Progressive Alliance to enable them to run the council.