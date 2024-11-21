Milton Keynes e-scooter rider who lost part of his skull in accident thanks paramedics who saved him

Byron Smith visits the paramedica who saved his life in Milton Keynes

A city e-scooter rider who received life-threatening head injuries in a fall has paid a special visit to the paramedics who came to his rescue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passer-by found Byron Smith on the ground with serious head injuries, lying next to his scooter in Willen, in August 2022.

An ambulance was called and Paramedic Neil Andrews and emergency care assistant, Natalya Whiteford arrived on scene first, quickly backed-up by team leader Paul Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However Byron had fallen, his head had landed on a square, metal bollard – designed to ensure larger motor vehicles couldn’t use the cycle path,” said Paul. “And hitting that had caused the very serious head injury.”

Byron, who lives in Newport Pagnell, was then taken to MK Hospital where he was stabilised and put into an induced coma before being transferred to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Unfortunately, his recovery and rehabilitation proved to be a long and difficult journey. He had to undergo a craniotomy, a procedure that involves the surgical removal of part of the bone from the skull to expose the brain.

A metal plate was finally put in place to cover the gap in his skull in March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also caught MRSA – a serious bacterial infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.

This month, more than two years on, Byron was finally fit enough to walk in unaided to the city’s Blue Light Hub with hsi wife Louise to meet some of the people that saved his life that fateful evening.

The team spent an hour with Byron, providing some answers to the many questions he still had regarding the incident.

Understandably, given the seriousness of his injuries, his recollections of what exactly happened are not clear. He has no memory of the week leading up to the accident, nor the month afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been out with a friend and they were visiting their favourite pub a few miles away. They’d travelled there, as they usually did, on their electric scooters.

Byron is told that he left the pub early and alone, leaving his friend behind, which was unusual and out-of-character. A short time later, he was found in Willen.

The paramedics recall that Byron was “extremely combative” when they arrived, which can be a sign of a traumatic brain injury. They admit now that they did not think he would pull through, given the seriousness of his injury.

Byron said: “I had come off my e-scooter once or twice before and they go at quite a speed. As a result, I’ve had serious grazes and bruising to my hands, arms and legs. But that night the only injury I had was the head injury – there wasn’t a scratch on me anywhere else at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his long rehabilitation an incident occurred that he thinks gives a strong clue to what might have caused the accident.

He said: “A friend came to visit me at home and as he was leaving, I had come to the door to see him off. As he made his way down the garden path, I fainted backwards into the house – due, it turned out – to having extremely low blood pressure. It’s made me think that the same thing could have happened in the summer of 2022.”

“I now think that perhaps began feeling unwell in the pub, so left earlier than usual and alone.

"I then started to ride the scooter back home but stopped and began walking when I continued to feel unwell – it was still on a good charge when I was found... I think that I might have suffered a similar episode to the fainting I later had at home. Except this time, my head landed smack on the metal bollard as opposed to a carpeted floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedic Natalya said after the Blue Light Hub visit: “It was lovely to see Byron as Neil, Paul and myself really didn’t think he was going to pull through at the time due to the terrible injury he had sustained. So to see him able to walk in unaided today was incredible, and we all wish him well with his ongoing recovery.”