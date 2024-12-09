Milton Keynes eatery scoops title of best Indian restaurant in the county

A city Indian restaurant is celenbrating after being voted the best for miles around.

A trip to Royal Ascot proved a winner for Naseem Khan last week, when her Namji Restaurant came over the finish line first at the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards – taking home the title of Buckinghamshire's Best Restaurant.

It is the latest trophy for the lady who runs the two eateries which serve up traditional punjabi fare – in Xscape in Central Milton Keynes, and Wolverton.

“You always hope for a win, but every time I am humbled and never take it for granted,” she said, “There is so much competition, and we pride ourselves on going the extra mile, both with our menu and with everyone who walks through the door.

The Namji team, Adi, Malik and Naseem

“Winning this award is validation that we are achieving what we set out to do – deliver unbeatable cuisine with a welcome to match.

“I really can't believe that we won again, but it's a group effort – and thanks need to go to my team, and to my husband Malik, and children, Adi and Inaaya.”

Naseem also serves the Milton Keynes community in other ways; delivering 100s of meals to those in need every week.

“I believe that we can all do something to help those who are struggling during these uncertain times – and the best way for me to do that is with food. A hearty, hot meal is never more important than at this time of year. I hate the thought of people going to bed on an empty stomach.

“As long as Namji is here, I'll be doing all I can to ensure that our community is cared for,” she said, “As a Muslim, it is my duty to share what I have with those in need,” Naseem added.

Diners at her restaurants will also share in some festive goodwill this month, with a 'kids eat free' meal offer throughout December.

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), is an award presentation that promotes the art of cooking while recognising other areas in the hospitality industry, such as exceptional service or restaurant management.

