Milton Keynes' England captain and Arsenal star Leah Williamson named on first Sunday Times Young Power List

Milton Keynes star and England captain Leah Williamson features on the inaugural Sunday Times Young Power List which is published today.

The list includes 25 of the most inspiring young people in the UK and Ireland from across the field of arts, business, science, sports, politics, activism, tech and beyond.

It's the latesthonour bestowed on Arsenal player Leah who was awarded an OBE in New Year Honour List 2023.

Leah Williamson lifting the European Championship at Wembley. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Hannah Swerling, Commissioning Editor of The Sunday Times, said: “The Young Power List celebrates hard work and ingenuity in its many forms. It features rising stars in entertainment, sportsmen and women dominating their field, entrepreneurs changing the world for the better, tech trailblazers, a political powerhouse and many more.

"The 25 young people on the list demonstrate that success can take many forms and remind us that the best journeys begin with hope, excitement and a sense of limitless possibility.”

The winners were chosen by the editors at The Sunday Times whose individual stories of success, revealing the determination needed to excel in their field, the unexpected advantages of youth and inexperience and the unwavering passion that motivates them all, are shared in today's edition.

Leah's listing states: “Williamson has blazed the trail for girls in football since the age of six. Overcoming sexism and a birth defect of inward-pointing toes, a young Leah Williamson forced her way into her local all-boys team. Now 27, at the top of the England team captain’s list of victories has to be leading the Lionesses to win the European Championships in 2022. It was England’s first football trophy in 56 years.

Leah, was England’s inspirational captain during their championship winning campaign in 2022. At just 25, Leah, who was born in Milton Keynes was England’s talisman showcasing world-class composure and determination from the centre back position.

Others listed in the Sport category include Louis Rees-Zammit, 23, rugby union turned NFL player (Cardiff, Wales), Jack Draper, 22, tennis player, Bukayo Saka, 22, England and Arsenal footballer, Jamie Chadwick, 25, racing driver (Isle of Man) and Luke Littler, 17, darts player (Warrington, Cheshire).