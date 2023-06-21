News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes entrepreneur awarded MBE for services to media and food industry

Chief executive of Yandell Media Group, Graham Yandell, has been awarded an MBE in the first King’s Birthday Honours list.
By Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 2 min read
Graham Yandell has been awarded an MBE by King Charles

Graham founded the Milton Keynes-based business in 1986 after working in local newspapers and for International Thomson Business Publishing in London.

He was granted the MBE in recognition of his services to the media, and to the food industry.

Commenting on the news he said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list this year.

“Having started my media career on The Bedfordshire Times at the age of 17, almost straight from school, I know how lucky I have been to do a job that I love and I feel extremely fortunate to have worked with so many great people over the years who taught me so much.

“Launching the Yandell Media business way back in 1986 was the main catalyst in my life, both in business and on a personal level.

“My family, including my late parents, my children and my wife Sharon are amazing, and the team at Yandell are consistently second to none. I have gained such great friends and colleagues over the years and to now be recognised by my country with an MBE is both thrilling and humbling.

“I could not have achieved so many wonderful things without the help and encouragement of all these marvellous people, and I dedicate this honour to them.”

Graham started Yandell Publishing Ltd (part of the Yandell Media Group) nearly 37 years ago with a stable of B2B magazines covering the food industry, and it still produces a range of titles in this sector.

The company also moved into the travel and tourism industry and now boasts a growing portfolio of magazines, websites and events for people who organise group tours and school trips.

Its Group Leisure and Travel Show takes place annually at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes for people who organise trips and holidays for colleagues, friends and family.

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, October 5.

Rob Yandell, who is also a director of Yandell Publishing and Yandell Media Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of my father for all that he has achieved, and it is wonderful that he’s been recognised in this very special way.”

