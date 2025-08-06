Milton Keynes estate calls for its 'death trap' road junctions to be made safer after two lives are lost within five days

Residents on a city estate have called for their grid road junction to be closed following two fatal collisions within just five days

The people of Tinkers Bridge are reeling from two tragedies within metres of each other on junctions off the H9 Groveway.

The first, on July 15, claimed the life a a motorcyclist in his thirties, who was involved in a collision with a car at the entrance to Marshworth on the estate.

Nearby Tesco workers rushed to help him and he was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and put in an induced coma. But sadly he never recovered, say residents.

The site of the first fatal accident this month on the H9 Groveway in Milton Keyes

A 53-year-old man from MK was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit and causing serious injury. He has been released under investigation.

Just days later, on July 20, 19-year-old Aaliyah Hancock was walking in the early hours of the morning on the nearby H9 junction with Simpson Road when she was involved in a collision with VW Passat.

Sadly she was declared dead at the scene.

Family tributes have now been released to the “one-of-a-kind” teenager, who was loved by many and “lit up any room she entered”.

And flowers for her have been laid at the site of the collision – close to the shrine to the motorcyclist.

However, residents are now living in fear of a third tragedy and are demanding that the authorities do something to make the road safer.

“People keep crossing the road exactly where Aaliyah was walking when she was hit. It’s always been a dodgy junction and the ’improvements over the years have only made it worse,” said one woman.

Meanwhile, the junction where the motorcyclist lost his life has been another accident hotspot over the years, say residents.

"It’s another central reservation junction that should be closed for safety reason. It’s almost always overgrown which causes very poor visibility for cars crossing the H9 into Tinkers as there’s no way to see what’s coming along the V8,” said one.

Milton Keynes grid road system was originally designed with side and crossover junctions into estates to ensure easy access and efficient traffic flow. But over the years many became accident hotspots and were closed by the council.