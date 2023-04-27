News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
30 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Milton Keynes estate to get its very own Italian ice cream and home-made cake shop

There will be home-made gelato, cakes and cookies

By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

A yummy new store specialising in hand-made Italian ice cream is to open on Newton Leys estate next week.

It’s the second city shop for Great Gelato, which opened their first in Stony Stratford in March last year.

Husband and wife team Ethan and Jo Wilkinson make all the products themselves, with Ethan whipping up the gelato and Jo bakinga range of cookies and cakes.

The new gelato and cake shop opens on Friday May 5 on Newton LeysThe new gelato and cake shop opens on Friday May 5 on Newton Leys
The new gelato and cake shop opens on Friday May 5 on Newton Leys
Most Popular

Sometimes the pair, who have four children, combine the cookies or brownies and ice cream for a truly tempting treat. And they have different flavours of the gelato and bakes every week, with specials including Gold White Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Birthday Cake.

An all-time favourite is Biscoff, Gold Bar & Caramac gelato, said Ethan.

The new shop opens on Friday May 5, in time for the Coronation weekend, in Islay Court on Newton Leys. It will be open from 3pm to 9pm that day.

Ethan lived in Italy in 2011 and fell in love with the language, culture and cuisine.

Ethan and Jo have four childrenEthan and Jo have four children
Ethan and Jo have four children

"Gelato was my weakness—every new town or city I visited, I would try as many flavours at as many different “gelaterie” as I could," he said,

"I then studied Italian at university for four years and in 2014 I had the opportunity to go back to Italy again and live there for six months. I was able to meet with old friends and acquaintances who enjoyed taking me to get gelato across Milan."

In 2020, before the first Covid-19 national lockdown, he and Jo had been dreaming of going back to Italy with their children for a holiday.

"Unable to travel because of restrictions, we began searching for authentic Italian gelato recipes online and speaking with my Italian friends about how to make handcrafted Italian gelato. Nostalgia is a funny old thing," said Ethan.

One of Jo's home-made creationsOne of Jo's home-made creations
One of Jo's home-made creations

"Fast forward a year and hundreds of recipes, we’ve created a creamy, chewy, smooth Italian gelato made in the same way only the Italians know how.

"It will transport you to your favourite piazza in Italy, with the sun on your face and the smells of the place."

Related topics:ItalyMilton KeynesNostalgiaJo Wilkinson