Milton Keynes faces ambulance strike alongside nurses and midwives walkout

The ambulance service serving Milton Keynes is among those whose workers and paramedics are considering strike action.

Formal ballots are to be held at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) after GMB union said members have been stretched too far following a ‘poverty pay’ offer of 4%.

GMB regional organiser Lib Whitfield said today (Tuesday): “The service being provided by ambulance trusts across the country has been chronically underfunded and staff have for too long been at breaking point with no sign of anything changing.

South Central Ambulance workers are to ballot on strike action

"It is only thanks to the goodwill of the overworked and undervalued crews that the service continues to be as responsive as it is.”

The ambulance stance comes as nurses are set to vote on their first-ever UK-wide walkout, with ballots are being sent to 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing.

Their chief executive Pat Cullen said the profession has been “pushed to the edge” and members are understaffed, undervalued and underpaid.

“Now patient safety is paying the price. We can’t stand by and watch our colleagues and patients suffer anymore. Though strike action is a last resort, it is a powerful tool for change. And we must demand that change. Enough is enough,” she added.

The Royal College of Midwives, (RCM), is also urging members to vote for strike action in the ballot ,which will open on November 11.