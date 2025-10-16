'Milton Keynes faces gridlock on its roads' warns man who helped plan our city half a century ago

One of the original planners of Milton Keynes has issued a grim gridlock warning about the city’s ability to handle future traffic on its roads.

Lee Shostak OBE, was Director of Planning in the early days of Milton Keynes, when the population was a fraction of the size and the number of cars was significantly lower.

He fears there is mounting crisis looming in the city’s ability to handle future traffic - and this is coupled with growing concerns over the aging Redway cycling network.

And unless more residents adopt cycling, the city’s famed grid network of roads will become gridlocked within the next 25 years.

This is how Milton Keynes could look in the future, warns the man who helped plan the city originally

Lee’s views will form the dramatic backdrop for the MK Cycling Symposium on Friday October 17.

The symposium, titled "Shaping the future of cycling in the city," is a crucial step for the Cycling Citizens MK alliance, in partnership with MK City Council.

The agenda is set to challenge the very foundation of the city’s travel infrastructure, with the architect calling for a crucial move away from the original Redway cycling philosophy to a more modern, integrated, and attractive style of network.

It will gather political party leaders, employers and school representatives to tackle these issues. A central goal is to transition from the current Redway system to a new blueprint for active travel that can secure the city's future and help achieve the ambitious target of net zero by 2030.

"The time for minor adjustments is over; we need to grasp the opportunity now - this is a critical turning point for Milton Keynes," said Ann Shrimpton, Co-chair of Cycling Citizens MK.

"The symposium will not just be about celebrating cycling; it will be a challenge to our city's leaders. We need to radically rethink our cycling infrastructure now, or risk a future defined by gridlock and congestion. Our vision for 2050 is a city where cycling and active travel is the norm, where together we can reduce traffic congestion in our neighbourhoods, improve air quality, and enable healthier, more cost effective and active lifestyles for all MK citizens”.

Also speaking at the event will be Laura Laker from the Guardian and the Streets Ahead podcast, giving her views on how MK compares to the rest of the UK and Europe.