Milton Keynes faces 'quad-demic' of sickness over Christmas as cases of four winter illnesses spiral, warns NHS

A ‘quad-demic’ of winter viruses is hitting Milton Keynes and putting health services under strain, NHS chiefs have warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of flu are rising rapidly, particularly among five to 14-year-olds, while cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Covid and the sickness bug norovirus are continuing to increase.

The NHS is offering free flu jabs to people as it baces itself for chaos in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This nationwide effort comes amid new fears of a ‘quad-demic’, with flu, RSV, COVID-19 and norovirus all reaching record levels for this time in the year, as the NHS braces for a long winter ahead.”

A quarter of winter viruses is hitting Milton Keynes

People have just over a week left to book COVID-19 and flu vaccination appointments on the NHS online booking system, NHS App and 119 phone service – until the autumn vaccination programme officially ends on December 19.

More than 27 million jabs have already been carried out for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in England.

Still, the NHS is urging more people to come forward so they can protect themselves and their families over the festive period and into the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Russell, Chief Delivery Officer and National Director for Vaccinations and Screening at NHS England, said: “It normally takes about two weeks for a flu jab to offer maximum protection, meaning it’s vital that those wishing to be protected over the Christmas holidays get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

“The NHS is under severe pressure, with common respiratory illnesses impacting our services earlier than ever, so it’s important that people take advantage of the many walk-in clinics currently available – whether that’s by kicking the flu at the football or adding the jab to your Christmas shopping list at the local supermarket.

“As we socialise indoors over the festive period, the flu shot is the best way to protect ourselves, while also helping to ease the workload on hospitals and the dedicated NHS workers who will be very busy during Christmas.

"I’m urging everyone who is eligible to make sure they schedule their flu jab as soon as possible, so they can keep themselves and their families safe this December.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flu season usually peaks in December and January and the vaccine provides vital protection to prevent people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during the busy winter months.

It is usually given to children as a quick and painless spray up the nose – without the need for an injection – unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:

“Flu cases are putting a lot of pressure on the NHS, so it’s vital those eligible for the vaccine come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already seen over 27 million jabs delivered for flu, COVID-19 and RSV, but we know there’s more to do. With walk-in clinics and mobile vans available everywhere from supermarkets to football grounds to Christmas markets, it’s convenient and straightforward to keep yourself safe this winter.”

For the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75 to 79.