Milton Keynes faces shortage of adoptive families

Council bosses are urging more people to adopt a child after figures reveal a shortage of adoptive families in Milton Keynes

According to the latest analysis published by the Government, there are nearly twice as many children awaiting adoptive families as there are adopters in England.

And figures revealed the East of England currently has 420 children waiting to be adopted.

The latest statistics also reveal that of the children awaiting adoption:

- 29 per cent are aged over 5 years

- 3 per cent have a disability

- 16 per cent are from Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic backgrounds

- 61 per cent are in sibling groups

Cllr Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families said: “Adoption transforms the lives of those it touches and this National Adoption Week we’re asking anyone who has ever thought about adoption to find out more. I know from my own wider family how rewarding it can be for everyone involved.

"Many children needing adoption have experienced neglect, trauma and adverse experiences. All of these children need a loving, stable home and many need families where they can live with their siblings.

"Being an adoptive parent can be challenging but it brings great rewards. Whatever your personal or professional circumstances are, if you think you have the stability and energy to give a vulnerable child a loving home, please get in touch.”

In April this year, Milton Keynes Council launched a new adoption service in partnership with Central Bedfordshire called Adoption Connects.

A dedicated adoption support team now helps families living in Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

If you’re interested in finding out more, please contact Adoption Connects today by email enquiries@adoptionconnects.co.uk, calling 0300 300 8090 or find out more by visiting www.adoptionconnects.co.uk