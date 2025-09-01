A facility in Milton Keynes that is designed to help rough sleepers into accommodation has enjoyed a successful start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May, Milton Keynes City Council announced that its space to support rough sleepers was being relocated from the shelter at the Old Bus Station to Mullion Place in Fishermead.

The facility, which is being run in conjunction with the charity Connection Support, has space for up to 20 people at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides users with support 24 hours a day, and also offers help in the form of drug and alcohol recovery programmes and life skills training such as cookery lessons.

Milton Keynes City Council has taken over management of a facility for rough sleepers on Mullion Place in Fishermead, which has helped 50 people since its reopening

Accommodation is available for both men and women in individual rooms with showers and kitchens, replacing the previous dormitory-style layout which was only suitable for men.

The Fishermead facility was previously used by the Salvation Army to provide accommodation to rough sleepers.

Since being taken over by the city council and Connection Support, it has helped 50 people who were sleeping rough to find secure and long-term living arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who have received help have typically secured a home in the private rented sector, reconnected with family members or moved into long-term council housing.

Speaking about the new facility, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for adult services, health and communities Donna Fuller said: “We’re really pleased that this new centre in Fishermead is already making a real difference.

“We’ve been able to help dozens of people take the next step, whether that’s moving into permanent housing, reconnecting with family or accessing the right support for recovery.

“This is about giving people dignity, stability and the chance to rebuild their lives.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.