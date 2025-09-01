Milton Keynes facility designed to help rough sleepers enjoys successful start
In May, Milton Keynes City Council announced that its space to support rough sleepers was being relocated from the shelter at the Old Bus Station to Mullion Place in Fishermead.
The facility, which is being run in conjunction with the charity Connection Support, has space for up to 20 people at any one time.
It provides users with support 24 hours a day, and also offers help in the form of drug and alcohol recovery programmes and life skills training such as cookery lessons.
Accommodation is available for both men and women in individual rooms with showers and kitchens, replacing the previous dormitory-style layout which was only suitable for men.
The Fishermead facility was previously used by the Salvation Army to provide accommodation to rough sleepers.
Since being taken over by the city council and Connection Support, it has helped 50 people who were sleeping rough to find secure and long-term living arrangements.
Those who have received help have typically secured a home in the private rented sector, reconnected with family members or moved into long-term council housing.
Speaking about the new facility, Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for adult services, health and communities Donna Fuller said: “We’re really pleased that this new centre in Fishermead is already making a real difference.
“We’ve been able to help dozens of people take the next step, whether that’s moving into permanent housing, reconnecting with family or accessing the right support for recovery.
“This is about giving people dignity, stability and the chance to rebuild their lives.”