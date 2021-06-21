Milton Keynes family announce death of MK Dons' most distant fan in tragic hit and run incident

A former Milton Keynes man who supported MK Dons all the way from Australia has tragically died after a hit and run accident.

Donald Brown, who was 60, emigrated to Australia many years ago but would always get up in the middle of the night so he could follow a Dons game live.

Brought up in Bletchley, where he went to Leon school, the grandfather-of-five regularly returned to visit his family in MK.

Donald pictured during a visit to MK Stadium

A former builder, he loved to walk down Bletchley High Street and toured to see all the places he had built. He would always meet up with old colleagues too, said his sister Trudie Horne, who lives in Newport Pagnell.

Donald started his apprenticeship with Hinkins and Frewin in Bletchley when he was 15 continued to work as a bricklayer for all his working life. He worked on the MK Library and many other parts of the city centre when it was being built in the 1970s.

He also boxed for the Royal British Legion in Bletchley.

Trudie said: "As a family we are truly devastated at what happened, he had just retired at 60 and we had just celebrated his Ruby wedding on zoom. Due to Covid non of us could get there to say goodbye or be at the funeral so the fundraising walk/run is a way of bringing the family on opposite sides of the world to remember him."

Donald, who lived in Melbourne, was driving on his scooter to play darts with friends when he was hit by a driver trying to overtake him.