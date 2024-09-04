Milton Keynes family begs people to help find elderly and much-loved spaniel who has mysteriously disappeared

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartbroken family is appealing for the public help to find Cookie, a very elderly cocker spaniel who has mysteriously disappeared.

The 14-year-old pet has dementia and arthritis requiring daily medication and normally never strays far away from her holiday home at Cosgrove Park, where her owners spend every summer.

But on August 14, 21 days ago, the garden gate blew open in the wind and Cookie suddenly vanished.

“Since then we have gone to incredible lengths to find her,” said family member Megan O’Dell. “ We’ve carried out intentsive searches of the grounds, kayaked along the water, and I’ve even learned to fly a drone to search the area.

Have you seen Cookie?

"But we’ve found nothing – not a trace. And every day without her gets worse and worse.

"Nothing proves too much for us - we would truly do anything to find her.”

The fact that Cookie’s body has been found fills the family with hope that she is still alive and someone may have taken her in thinking she may be a neglected stray.

"Because she’s so old, she looks really quite decrepit,” said Megan. “But in fact she is very much loved and cared for. We have had her since she was an eight week old puppy.

Missing Cookie is tiny for a cocker spaneil

"She is very obviously an old dog so we don’t think anyone would have stolen her with the intention of breeding from her and making money.”

Cookie is very tiny for a socker spaniel and is brown and white with spotty markings on her nose.

If you have seen her or have any information about her, please call Cosgrove Lodge park urgently on 01908 563360.