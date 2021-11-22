Some of the crowd

Milton Keynes family fun day proves huge success

Hundreds of people enjoyed a great afternoon out

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:19 pm
Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual MK Dons Family Fun Day this weekend.

There were games, inflatables, football activities, carnival fun and competitions for Dons fans of all ages to take part in at the Marshall Arena.

The day was sponsored by MK Dons Sport and Education Trust principal partner Brioche Pasquier.

A spokesman for Mk Dons said: "Hopefully people enjoyed it, and that's the biggest thing. When people are paying hard-earned money to come to games, you want them to come and be excited and enjoy it. I hope they did that at out Family Fun Day."

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the happy faces.

1.

The Dons mascots were there

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2.

There was fun for all the family

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3.

Bouncing high

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4.

Balancing act

Photo: Jane Russell Photography

