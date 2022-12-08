A previously fit and healthy seven-year-old girl has died days after complaining of a sore throat.

Talented mathematician and keen footballer Emoli Kpexor went to school as normal at the start of the week, completed her after-school activities then complained of a sore throat on the evening of Tuesday November 15.

"She had a temperature in the night. On Wednesday she walked into the car, went to the hospital and she never came back home,” said her parents this week.

Emoli was a bright and talented girl

“That was Emoli’s very first time to visit the hospital in her life and it turned out to be her last...Our beautiful princess left us unexpectedly, not enough time to say goodbye.”

Tests were carried out for Strep A and Covid but both were negative. The cause of the tragic death has been given as acute pneumonia.

Her parents said: “Emoli was very well. She’s always been a very healthy girl….She was a very energetic girl, full of life.

"She shone everywhere she stepped. She loved to colour, paint, sing and put smiles on everyone’s faces."

Emoli loved school - particularly mathematics

They added: “Your dream was to be a scientist and help little children… Little did we know you had such a very very short life… But God knows best.

“Your brother has no-one to go to football with and misses you every day. Mom and dad miss you, our little star. You put so many smiles on our faces.

“We miss you so much, our twinkle little star. Rest in perfect peace.”

Emoli was a keen footballer and attended MK’s Football Fun Factory every Friday. The club’s organiser Luke has set now up a fundraising page to help her family through their heartbreak.

'Shining star' Emily Kpexor

He said: “I am asking for anyone to help raise some funds to help the family. Any donation, big or small, is greatly appreciated from all at the FFF.”

Luke added: “Emoli attended our weekly Friday session along with her brother Vayriam… Emoli grew in confidence each week and her determination soon saw her winning blue cards.

“Emoli, you were ray of sunshine, who brought laughter and happiness to very session. You were such a caring soul and an amazing big sister.

“You’ll be forever missed.”

Emoli had always been a happy and healthy girl