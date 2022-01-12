Milton Keynes family prepares to say goodbye to 'miracle twin' who lost her battle for life

A celebration of life service is to be held this month for one of MK's 'miracle twins', Daisy Eliana Bickerdike-Guile.

Little Daisy, who weighed just 1lb 1oz when she was born prematurely, passed away in her parents' arms on November 6 2020. She was two weeks and three days old.

Mum and dad Cheryl Guile and Ray Bickerdike describe her as "a beautiful flower who touched so many peoples hearts in her brief time here on earth".

Daisy

There will be a celebration of life service held at St. Peter & St. Paul’s church in Newport Pagnell on 25th January at 12pm. This will be open to all who loved and supported Daisy in any way and wish to pay their respects.

Dress will be smart but colourful and the service will be followed by a private family burial in Wolverton.

Cheryl, who lives in Wolverton, said: "We will miss you Daisy for as long as we live. Goodnight sweetheart, sweet dreams, see you in heaven."

Meanwhile Daisy's identical twin Lily is thriving in the special care unit at Milton Keynes hospital. Born at an incredible 15oz, she has defied all odds and now weighs more than 3lb.

Little Daisy

This week Lily moved from intensive care to a lower dependency cot - a milestone her parents feared they would never see.

Cheryl and Ray and raising for the SNAP charity, which supports newborn babies and there parents in Oxford, where Daisy and Lily were born at the John Radcliffe hospital.

You can make a donation here.

Family and friends are welcome to make a private contribution towards a beautiful memorial bench for the family garden.

Daisy holds her mum's finger

You can follow twin Lily’s daily progress on Cheryl's Facebook blog called 'Daisy & Lily, One in heaven, one on earth - miracle twins UK' here.

Daisy