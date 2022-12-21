More than160 places and buildings in MK are candidates to be included in the city’s official Heritage Register.

The list includes the famous concrete cows at Bancroft, the Peace Pagoda at Willen and The Point at CMK.

But there are some surprising entries – including the Cotton Valley Sewage Works at Pineham, two streets on Fishermead, a chink of Netherfield and even Woodhill Prison.

The concrete cows at Bancroft in MK

Random parts of other estates such as Fullers Slade, Galley Hill, Beanhill, Bradwell Common Oakgrove, Springfield and Peartree Bridge have also been nominated.

The Milton Keynes New Town Heritage Register comprises “assets” built between 1967 and 1992 and tells the story of the changing economic, political and social circumstances through this period.

All the nominated places will be considered by a selection panel, made up of local and national experts and stakeholders, which will make recommendations to Milton Keynes City Council.

The first 160 places will be put to the panel in January 2023. The locations can be viewed here, arranged alphabetically by grid square.

Cotton Valley sewage works in MK have been nominated for historical recognition in MK

A council spokesman said: “We are seeking your views on how any of these assets meet or do not meet the adopted Selection Criteria. Responses that relate to the criteria will be considered by the panel.”

All the buildings, structures or landscapes on the register must have been completed during the Milton Keynes Development Corporation era of 1967-92 and must be within the designated area.

They must also be “sufficiently intact” and have design quality from a significant architect or designer, group and townscape quality and “innovation and influence”

Rarity and communal value will also be taken into consideration by the panel.

Netherfield local centre could become a heritage site

The list includes Beanhill Local Centre, Mullion Place and Kernow Crecsent on Fishermead, part of Peartree Bridge, Netherfield Local Centre and factory units on Kiln Farm.

Sycamore Hall in Bletchley has been nominated, along with the town’s old Telephone Rentals building.

In CMK, nominations include The Point, which developers hope soon to demolish for housing, along with the civic offices and the magistrates court.

There is even a fuel station on the list - the Petrol Filling Station on the H3 Monks Way.

The list if currently out for public consultation. Responses can be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, people can write to the Conservation and Archaeology Team, Milton Keynes City Council, The Civic, Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ.

The closing date for responses is Wednesday 11 January 2023.

A council spokesman said: “Milton Keynes is the last, largest and most ambitious of all the settlements to be created under the 1946 New Towns Act. The combination of its scale, distinctive grid layout and architectural, landscape driven design will never be seen again in this country. The first twenty-five years of its life reflects not only the changing fashions of post war and late twentieth century architecture, planning and art.”

