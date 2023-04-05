News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes' famous delivery robots star in trilogy of books for children

The beautifully illustrated books are available on Amazon

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

A mum-of-seven has written a trilogy of children’s story books about the famous delivery robots that trundle along the streets of Milton Keynes.

Linda Cartwright said her own children loved the robots so much that she felt compelled to write the books about them.

She has named the characters in the stories after her two youngest offspring, Alfie and Alexa.

The books are all about the famous delivery robots in MK
The books are all about the famous delivery robots in MK
Already the books are proving a hit on Amazon, where they are selling for £7.99.

They are called The Delivery Robots (Adventures of Alfie and Alexa), Rudolph the Red Nosed Robot (Adventures of Alfie and Alexa), Robot Competition (Adventures of Alfie and Alexa).

There is also a double book of The Delivery Robots and Robot Competition available for £8.99.

Each follows Alfie and Alexa as they live through real adventures with the robots, enjoying the new technologies and seeing how they help people in the town.

Linda Cartwright loved the delivery robots so much that she decided to write children's books about them
Linda Cartwright loved the delivery robots so much that she decided to write children's books about them

The books are described as easy to read with a lyrical style, relatable warm characters, fabulous illustrations and enjoyable for both the child and the reader.

Linda, who is 53, began writing during lockdown, starting with children’s books about how the stay at home rule affected families. She was then inspired by the robots, which launched in MK in 2018, and have boomed in popularity globally ever since.

This month Starship Technologies, the company behind the robots, announced the machines had passed the 10 million kilometre mark in terms of distance travelled around the world.

Linda said: “Do your children love the cute delivery robots being rolled out globally? Mine do! I just had to write some books about them.”

The books tell of children's adventures with the robots
The books tell of children's adventures with the robots
