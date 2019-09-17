Milton Keynes farm saved from threat of closure

A farm that helps people with learning difficulties and mental health problems has been saved from closure by a new company.

Thrift Farm in Whaddon was deemed not viable by operators Bucks County Council because of an overspend of more than £300,000 last year.

Thrift Farm

But now it will be taken over by a new company formed by Mead Open Farm and Kids Play Childcare.

They say Thrift Farm will continue to provide an adult day service and will stay open to the public.

BCC announced earlier this year that the farm was not sustainable. But around 7,000 people protested and signed a petition for it to be saved.

Councillors have now welcomed the new deal with Mead Open Farm and Kids Play.

A meeting is due to take place this month to discuss the next steps with service users and their families.