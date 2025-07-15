Milton Keynes fights back against illegal loan sharks targeting desperate people

MK City Council is taking a stand against loan sharks who cause stress and misery to hard-up people.

They have joining forces with Thames Valley Police and the Stop Loan Sharks team with a series of events to raise awareness of illegal money lenders and offering support to residents.

During the Stop Loan Sharks Awareness Week (July 14 to July 20), events are being held in community locations across the city to help people understand the dangers of borrowing from illegal lenders and highlighting safe, legal routes to financial support.

The Stop Loan Sharks team, joined by mascot Sid the Shark and representatives from partner organisations will be on hand to offer advice and confidential guidance.

Cllr Mick Legg takes a stand against loan sharks in Milton Keynes

Events are being held at the following locations:

Tuesday, July 15 – 10am to 1pm NatWest Central Milton Keynes branch then 2pm to 4pm Sofea Larder, Hedgerows

Wednesday, July 16 – 11am to 12.30pm Sofea Larder, Mead Centre, Newport Pagnell then 1.30pm to 3pm, Sainsbury’s Olney

Friday, July 18 – 11am to 12.30pm Sofea Larder, Moorlands then 1.30pm to 3pm ASDA, Bletchley

Loan sharks are illegal lenders who operate without regulation, meaning they’re not bound by rules designed to protect borrowers. They often target vulnerable people and use tactics such as refusing to provide paperwork, taking personal items like bank cards or passports as security, adding hidden charges so debts never shrink and using intimidation or threats when payments can’t be made.

Cabinet member responsible for Community Safety, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “Illegal money lenders prey on people who are already struggling, trapping them in a cycle of fear and mounting debt. These events are about raising awareness, offering support and make sure people know where to turn for help.”

Stop Loan Sharks investigates and prosecutes illegal money lenders and provides support for borrowers in the UK.

Their spokesperson said: “If you have borrowed from a loan shark or are worried about someone else, we’re here to help and keep you safe. Our specially trained staff will provide you with emotional and practical support that is tailored to your needs.”

Anyone affected by illegal lending can access confidential support by calling the Stop Loan Sharks helpline on 0300 555 2222 or by visiting here.