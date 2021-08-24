A team from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service will attempt to walk six kilometres while carrying over 80 pounds of equipment on September 11.

The firefighters will be raising money for charity whilst hauling this equipment across Milton Keynes to mark the 20th anniversary of the devastating attack on the World Trade Center.

Although, the 9/11 attack was 20 years ago, the terrorism incident, has never really left the public's consciousness and many will never forget seeing those planes fly straight into skyscrapers.

Photo from Bucks Fire

The challenge will see the Milton Keynes crew set off from West Ashland Fire Station to Xscape Milton Keynes.

The weight the firefighters are carrying weighs the same amount as an average 11-year-old.

Once they've reached Milton Keynes' famous activity centre, the emergency responders face another major obstacle.

When they reach Xscape they’ll ascend the internal stairs of the building – that’s over 198 steps and a height of over 140 feet - before coming down again.

They will be joined by a second team made up of other emergency services personnel, following the same route but running in PPE and fitness gear. The challenge is to raise funds for both The Fire Fighters Charity and the NYC-based charity The Stephen Siller Foundation.

Chris Montague, watch commander at West Ashland Fire Station, said: “This challenge means so much to the team at Bucks Fire and Rescue. All the heroes on that fateful day will be forever remembered for their bravery and by undertaking this challenge in their memory we’re aiming to raise money to help charities on both sides of the Atlantic. We look forward to welcoming spectators to support the firefighters on the day.”

Firefighters played a pivotal role in stopping one of the dark periods in recent history being even more catastrophic. In total, 343 firefighters lost their lives trying to save others during that fateful event in New York City.

People are invited to witness this fundraising event from the piazza at Xscape. There will be a static fire engine display, a play firehouse for children and fire safety advice talks.

A fundraising page has been set up by the fire service which can be accessed here.

At the time of writing the crew have raised £1,648, their target is £5,000.

A spokesperson for Bucks Fire and Rescue further explained the context of the challenge on the fundraising page. The spokesperson said in a statement: "The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

"The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences. In addition to at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. It is the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters (343 died) and law enforcement officers (63 died) in the history of the United States."

"Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller was the youngest of seven children born to George and Mae Siller. At the age of eight, Stephen lost his father, one year and a half later his mother passed away, leaving him an orphan to be raised by his older siblings.

"For a while Stephen went through a period of struggle, but thanks to the love of his siblings and the values instilled in him by his parents, he grew up to be an extraordinary individual and dedicated firefighter. More than most, he knew that time was precious and accomplished many things in his 34 years of life.

"On September 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.

"Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

"Run. Walk. Honour. The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York is held, each year, on the last Sunday of September. What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.

"The event symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (formerly known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel) to the Twin Towers Site, and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 63 law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives. To date, more than 500,000 people have followed in Stephen’s footsteps."