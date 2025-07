Firefighters rescued a cat stuck up a tree in Milton Keynes

Firefighters from Milton Keynes have rescued a cat that became stuck up a five-metre high tree.

A crew from West Ashland was called to Blackwood Crescent in the Blue Bridge neighbourhood of the city at 9.50pm on Tuesday July 29.

The cat was uninjured following the incident, with firefighters using a short extension ladder to rescue the animal before handing it into the care of its owner.

