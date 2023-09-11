Milton Keynes firm merges with UK's top sports and fitness equipment supplier

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes gym equipment company is set for a massive £20m turnover this year after a new merger with the UK’s leading sports and fitness product supplier.

Dyaco UK, based at Wolverton Mill, has today (Monday) confirmed a strategic merger with the popular Sweatband.com brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sweatband.com sells equipment for a variety of sports as well as exercise machines and items for home gyms.

Dyaco UK in Milton Keynes has merged with popular Sweatband.com

The merger will make Dyaco the only company in the UK that can supply the entire fitness market and more - from high-end commercial spaces and home fitness to every sport.

It will provide a bespoke end to end service direct to both consumers and businesses, said a spokesperson,

The news comes as Dyaco UK’s turnover reached £5 million in 2021/2022, during which sales have already risen by 33%. Following the merger, Dyaco is on course to achieve £20 million in turnover for the 2023 financial year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CEO of Dyaco UK and Sweatband.com, Dean Jackson, said: “This merger marks an exciting chapter for Dyaco UK, as we combine our resources and expertise to create a global powerhouse in the fitness industry. As an important milestone that will help reposition Dyaco UK as a brand that services the whole sport and fitness industry, our clients can be confident to approach us as a 360 service that fits their personal and commercial needs.”

He added: “The merger will drive accelerated growth in key markets globally, allowing Dyaco UK to strengthen its market position and expand its reach. We’re excited for the future and what the partnership holds for our customers, partners and employees.”

Founder of Sweatband.com, Maz Darvish will be remaining as a shareholder, beginning a new venture launching AI technology company Cognition Hub in tandem, and will continue to play a key role in elevating the growth at Dyaco UK.

He said: “As I embark on a new venture, I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dyaco UK to help accelerate what has been a significant period of growth further.”