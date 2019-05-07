Milton Keynes' first cooperatively owned building opens its doors

After seven years of hard work, The Old School Project in Old Wolverton has officially opened.

Future Wolverton has raised £1.24 million pounds to buy and refurbish the listed building to bring it back into community and education use.

The Old School Project

It includes hire rooms, a guesthouse and a Café.

Thanks to a partnership with Slated Row School, students with special needs will help the building to gain invaluable work experience.

The project has also been funded by individuals who live in Wolverton, Milton Keynes and beyond, who are community shareholders in the building.

Funders include Power to Change, The Architectural Heritage Fund, Co-op Foundation, The National Lottery Community Fund and Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Marie Osborne from Future Wolverton said: “We were very fortunate to raise over £120,000 through our Community Share Offer, which gave local people and people from across the UK the chance to invest in the project for a small return. This makes the Old School Milton Keynes first cooperatively owned community building”

She added: "The Old School will provide a focal point for the Old Wolverton community, giving long established residents a place to meet up and socialise, and new residents somewhere to find out about the area and participate in community activities. The project will also preserve the heritage of the area, telling the story of Wolverton’s agricultural past, and preserving an important listed building for the whole community to enjoy."

For more information visit http://oldschoolwolverton.org