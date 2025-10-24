Milton Keynes first ever fully vegan bakery set to open this weekend

Milton Keynes first ever fully vegan bakery Vatisserie is set to open its doors in Newport Pagnell this weekend

Milton Keynes first ever fully vegan bakery is set to open its doors to customers on Saturday October 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vatisserie is opening its first premises on Union Street in Newport Pagnell at 10am tomorrow, and will be offering a selection of vegan bakes, cakes and pastries.

The business has previously been operating from owner Mandy Samra’s home, as reported by MKFM, but is now opening a patisserie building in Newport Pagnell offering food for taking away or eating in a small seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vatisserie currently offers takeaway products including vegan pastry, croissant and pain au chocolat boxes.

It can also create vegan cakes for birthdays or weddings, or treat tables for functions including vegan macarons, pastries, cupcakes, brownies and tarts.

In social media posts the owners described the premises as ‘a quaint little building’ and admitted ‘the nerves are kicking in now’ prior to tomorrow’s opening.

The Citizen has approached the owners for a comment on preparations for the opening.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.