Milton Keynes first ever fully vegan bakery set to open this weekend

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:22 BST
Milton Keynes first ever fully vegan bakery is set to open its doors to customers on Saturday October 25.

Vatisserie is opening its first premises on Union Street in Newport Pagnell at 10am tomorrow, and will be offering a selection of vegan bakes, cakes and pastries.

The business has previously been operating from owner Mandy Samra’s home, as reported by MKFM, but is now opening a patisserie building in Newport Pagnell offering food for taking away or eating in a small seating area.

Vatisserie currently offers takeaway products including vegan pastry, croissant and pain au chocolat boxes.

It can also create vegan cakes for birthdays or weddings, or treat tables for functions including vegan macarons, pastries, cupcakes, brownies and tarts.

In social media posts the owners described the premises as ‘a quaint little building’ and admitted ‘the nerves are kicking in now’ prior to tomorrow’s opening.

The Citizen has approached the owners for a comment on preparations for the opening.

