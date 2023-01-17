The city’s first accredited film academy, dedicated solely to the teaching of filmmaking skills, is to open its doors in April.

Based at Harben House in Newport Pagnell, Film Academy Milton Keynes (FAMK) will offer budding movie makers the chance to study for National Progression Awards, Diplomas or A-levels in filmmaking skills.

Courses are open to learners aged 16 years and above, whether they are in school or out of school.

The academy will teach filmmaking skills in MK

And the qualifications earned can support entry to university, work progression or membership of professional bodies, says the academy.

There will be two intakes this year, the first in April and the second in September, and application can be made on the academy’s website from tomorrow (Wednesday).

A product of World Media Initiatives, FAMK is the natural progression from the organisation’s original Junior Filmmakers group, which offered filmmaking training to young people.

It has been founded by Nana Oguntola who is also a Lib Dem city Councillor. She said: “FAMK was just the natural progression for us. After 10 years of teaching filmmaking through Junior Filmmakers, it made sense that as we saw the need in the city for film education, we rose up to meet that need.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this specialist accreditation to Milton Keynes and its environs. This Academy will ensure MK develops its crop of future filmmakers contributing to both our local and national economy and culture.

"Whether you are a young person looking to study film in further education or pursue it as a career or you are already in a career and planning a change into the film industry or you are looking to enhance your skills and knowledge, FAMK is here to cater to you.”

The trainers for the Academy are all filmmakers in their own right with many years of experience making and teaching filmmaking.

They include former BBC producer Rosemary Hill, who has travelled the world making films, prolific filmmaker Blessing Egbe and award-winning writer and director Segun Oguntola. .

Other trainers are MK’s independent filmmaker Jason Impey and Frank Scarito, who is a filmmaker, a musician, and a graphic designer.

More information about the Academy is available here and enquiries can be sent to [email protected]