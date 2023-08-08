Milton Keynes' first 'midwife dog' is star of awards ceremony after helping her owner give birth

An midwife dog who guided her owner through birth and caring for a new baby has been given VIP treatment after winning a national award.

Belle, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier is an assistance dog for 33-year-old Amee Tomkins, who has autism and crippling anxiety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amee Tomkins has trained her since she was a tiny pup to help her deal with unfamiliar situations and panic attacks. So when she fell pregnant after 12 years of fertility treatment, she knew there was no way she could give birth without Belle

Belle the midwife dog from MK pictured at her Dog of the Year ceremony

The Citizen revealed earlier this year how hospital bosses allowed the loyal staffie to be part of the midwife team and stay by her owner’s side throughout her hospital stay.

"She would rest her nose gently on my bump, near my belly button, to check the baby’s heartbeat. She learned to tell the difference between the baby’s heartbeat and my own… It was such a reassurance,” said Amee.

"It was decided a C-Section would be better for my anxiety and autism as I’d know exactly what was happening. Belle was allowed to stay with me before I went went to theatre and we were given our own room so she could stay with me and the baby afterwards...There was simply no way I could have done it without her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My midwife at the hospital was just fabulous, but having Belle with me is like having another midwife there all the time, to keep me calm and check on myself and the baby.”

Amee Tomkins, Belle and baby Olly shortly after the birth at MK Hospital in April

Baby Olly arrived in the world in April at a healthy 7lb 7ozs, much to Amee and her partner Paul’s delight.

"As soon as Belle saw him, she gently sniffed him then gave his face a tiny lick to welcome him… Since then she has never left his side,” said Amee.

Shortly afterwards Belle won the Vets Now national pet of the year award after judges heard her remarkable story. And this month she attended the special awards celebration, with her face on Vets Now posters and even a ‘dog of the year’ doggy cake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The national emergency vets chain had picked the loveable staffie from thousands of other dogs to win the title.

Their spokesman Dave Leicester said: “The whole team were incredibly moved by the huge impact Belle has had on her owner Amee.

"Belle is an outstanding example of the special bond owners can have with their pets, which goes far beyond companionship."

Belle, of course behaved impeccably at her party and photos of the event have pride of place at Amee’s Woughton home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the staffie has assumed the role of baby watcher for little Ollie.

“Belle sleeps next to the crib. She’s constantly watching and checking on Olly. She adores him,” said Amee.

"Being a new mum can be an anxious time for anyone, but, at the risk of annoying other new mums, I’m actually finding it quite easy. I’m sure it’s because of Belle’s help...She’s the perfect support system.”

Belle also goes out into the community as a ‘cuddle dog’, through a charity called Canine Concern.