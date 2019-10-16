Milton Keynes fly-tipper fined after being caught red-handed on CCTV

A Stantonbury man caught fly-tipping bedroom furniture on CCTV has been fined hundreds of pounds by court.

Shingarai Maposa, 31, was twice spotted by MK Council’s Environment Crime Unit illegally dumping the waste at a garage block in Stantonbury.

MK Magistrates Court

MK Council had spent more than £2,000 clearing fly-tipped waste at the same site just months earlier.

And CCTV cameras have been installed in fly-tipping hot spots around MK to catch offenders.

Maposa pleaded guilty to fly tipping at MK Magistrates Court on October 4, was fined £460 and ordered to pay £300 towards the council’s legal costs.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for the Public Realm said, “We’ve pledged to reduce fly tipping in hotspots by 50%, and we’re using CCTV cameras to prosecute offenders.

“We’re investigating a number of other waste crimes, and have already issued 23 Fixed Penalty Notices this year for waste offences, with more prosecutions in the pipeline. Our message is that we’re on the case for offenders and we will use our powers to crack down on fly tipping.”

This conviction follows a successful prosecution by the council in April, Tarik Demoura formerly from Downs Barn was fined £600 for dumping a fridge freezer in the same area.

In the last few years the council successfully prosecuted around 30 offenders resulting in fines of more than £25,000.

If you’re caught, you could face a fine of up to £50,000 or 5 years imprisonment, or a Fixed Penalty Notice of £250.