Milton Keynes food van wins award for finest fish and chips in the UK

A small, family-run company has won an award for serving up some of the finest fish and chips in the country.

Howe and Co runs a fleet of fish and chip vans that tour Milton Keynes and surrounding areas every day of the week.

This week the company, based in Little Horwood, has been named in The Fry Awards, which celebrate the excellence and achievement of the fish and chip industry.

Mystery diners visited a range of takeaways and restaurants and assessed each place on food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money and ease of ordering. Each place was scored out of 100%, with many receiving full marks.

Howes & Co fish and chip van

It was the Howe & Co Van number 55 that particularly impressed the judges and earned the company a place in the UK’s official top 50 chippies list 2025. This van can be found on The Lakes Estate in Bletchley every Tuesday, between 4pm and 6.30pm.

Mystery diners from The Fry Awards visited the van alongside hundreds of other takeaways and restaurants based all over Britain. They assessed each place on food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.

Awards Organiser Reece Head said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners… These shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication. At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.

“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”