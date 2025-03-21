Milton Keynes has placed fourth in the UK for locations with the highest number of rapid electric vehicle chargers.

The study by car dealership Beck Evans found the city had the fourth most rapid electric vehicle chargers per 100,000 people.

Milton Keynes has 59 rapid chargers out of 218 publicly available chargers, per 100,000 of population, however it only has 14.33 chargers available per 1,000 ultra-low emitting vehicles (ULEVs).

Bromsgrove in Worcestershire tops the table with 76 rapid chargers per 100,000 residents, while it also has 100 publicly available chargers per 100,000 locals, and a ratio of 65.45 chargers per 1,000 ULEVs.

Exeter in Devon is second with 67 rapid chargers out of 155 publicly available, per 100,000 local people, with West Berkshire in third place with 62 rapid chargers out of 160 that are publicly available.

The top five is completed by Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire and Rugby in Warwickshire, which each have 58 rapid chargers publicly available.

Speaking about the findings, Sam Evans, director of Beck Evans said: "There are four main charging speeds for electric cars - slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid. “These speeds are based on the power levels, which affect how quickly an electric car charges, as rapid chargers can charge an electric car to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes, while slow chargers can take six to 12 hours for a full charge.

“Often, poor access to charging points and the inability to get the vehicle charged quickly can be the main drawback for those looking to purchase an electric vehicle (EV). "The top five areas are evenly spread across both the north and south of England, indicating that the progress of EVs is not limited to a specific region, but is developing across the entire country. “Bromsgrove is a great example of an area that is prioritising quick recharging, with 76 per cent of its publicly available chargers per 100,000 locals labelled as rapid or faster chargers. “This allows EV owners to go further with their vehicles, as they won’t be adding much to their journey when pulling over to charge.”

