Milton Keynes has been identified as the fourth most obsessed city with luxury items, according to a study by a mystery box site.

The research by cases.gg, looked at cities across the UK and analysed more than 120 search terms that were related to luxury items, to calculate how many searches were made per 100,000 residents.

Among the search terms analysed were best luxury cars 2024, affordable luxury watch brands, and best designer clothing brands, to help build a picture of towns and cities across the country were luxury is most sought after.

It found that Milton Keynes averaged 183.42 searches per 100,000 residents, which is 34 per cent higher than the national average of 136.73 searches.

Luxury vinyl flooring, luxury cars and luxury watches were the most popular search terms related to the topic in Milton Keynes, with 56, 39 and 37 average monthly searches respectively.

Blackpool came top of the rankings with 234.79 searches, 72 per cent above the national average, with luxury jewellery the most popular search term.

Worcester came second with 196.75 searches, with luxury cars, luxury vinyl flooring and luxury brands the most popular search terms.

Reading is in third place in the rankings with 193.06 searches, with luxury vinyl flooring the top search term in this area.

Following Milton Keynes in the top ten is Wolverhampton, which is fifth with 177.69 searches for luxury items.

Coventry is sixth with 174.27, followed by Bolton in seventh with 170.46.

Rotherham is the area where residents recorded the lowest number of searches for luxury items.