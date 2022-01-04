Milton Keynes funeral director who's an avid anti-vaxxer ends up in hospital with Covid

A funeral director who is passionately against Covid vaccines has ended up in hospital after catching the virus.

John O'Looney, who runs Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services, was due to help lead last weeks controversial 'freedom' rally at CMK, alongside Piers Corbyn and former local UKIP candidate Jeff Wyatt.

But he was struck down with Covid two weeks ago and says he still "feels terrible".

John O'Looney outside his funeral company

Mr O'Looney has previously made videos online claiming Covid-19 vaccines stop immune systems from fighting off the virus, and these have attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

He was due to be a speaker at the rally, which saw hundreds of protesters storm the CMK testing centre and also MK Theatre. Police are investigating the incident.

Now the rally organisers have published the speech Mr O'Looney was due to make.

It states: "Sadly I was taken down 14 days ago with suspected Covid and whilst I have always said there is a 'virus' I can confirm I genuinely believe this is man-made a man virus, in fact it is an awful virus. So let us make no mistake there is an enemy to face but does it require endless bouts of injections after injections after injections? Clearly not – all man made and man driven. I stand by what I have said from day one has a funeral director I have seen first hand huge efforts made to deliberately and inflate Covid death numbers."

John O'Looney has published on social media his controversial views on Covid

The speech adds: "I was initially sceptical about Covid but I can confirm it’s validity and it is very nasty.

The funeral director, whose firm is based at Emerson Valley, controversially claims there were no excess deaths in 2020. The reality is the death rate only soared the moment they began putting needles into arms in January 2021."

"It is that simple and nothing will change my mind all the minds of those in the industry who have their eyes open to this lie – and there are many," states his speech.

Mr O'Looney, who believes the Covid virus was man-made, adds: "Very interestingly recently I was admitted to ICU in Milton Keynes hospital after developing Covid symptoms...I took three lateral flow tests whilst there and was told at the time I was not positive only to be told later on the ward I was positive so clearly it was inconclusive so I will say I felt and feel terrible still."

He describes how he was visited by "a representative from Oxford University, funded by the Gates Foundation" and asked to trial new medicines to help Covid.

"I was told I would die and these medicines would be my last chance. Again I declined and stuck to my guns. Trust me that’s not an easy thing to do laying there in a hospital ward on your own, unable to breathe easily and denied any family support or visits."

Mr O'Looney said his views on vaccination had not changed. "I looked across at other people in the ward with sadness Who were all vaccinated without exception - in fact, to my knowledge I was the only one in the ward unvaccinated… And I was reminded 'how selfish I was' even in the ambulance on the way there."

He eventually demanded to leave hospital, seemingly against doctors' advice,

"I feel very fortunate to have escaped hospital (I never dreamt I would have lived to say that) with the help of family in friends," he said.

He said he regretted not being well enough to attend last week's rally.

"I wished I could be with you but it has actually exhausted me even just dictating this message to you all...Please appreciate this time I have to focus on myself and my family and it had been a rollercoaster of pain at this time.

"I just need time – please bear with me and leave me to heal and eventually I will be back."

Meanwhile health experts are urging people to ignore the ant vaxxers and get their booster jab as soon as possible.

Geraint Davies, chief operational director for BLMK (Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group) said: "Around 90% of those currently in hospital with serious complications from Covid-19 are unvaccinated.

"The evidence is clear. Not getting vaccinated against Covid puts you at greater risk of serious illness and death. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends as we head in to 2022, whether it be a first, second or booster dose.

"It also means that you are much less likely to end up in a hospital bed that could otherwise be used to treat someone else."

He added: "Health and care staff across the system have been working tirelessly throughout Christmas and New Year, under exceptionally difficult services and many have sacrificed time with their families to care for local people and make sure they get the help they need.

“We are incredibly busy, and many staff are also sick as a result of Covid and the need to isolate, but thanks to the tireless work of our amazing staff and well-rehearsed operational plans we continue to provide care to all those who need it,”