Milton Keynes gains dozens of new bins in fly-tipping crackdown

Milton Keynes is installing 73 new dual bins to combat fly-tipping in the borough, the local authority announced today (25 February).

It advises this is just the latest scheme its launched to curb dumping practices.

The Progressive Alliance also employed five litter wardens who have the power to issue fines, new CCTV cameras at fly-tipping hotspots and additional booking options for residents.

Councillor Lauren Townsend

Councillor Lauren Townsend, said: “The Progressive Alliance is committed to keeping Milton Keynes clean; we take a zero-tolerance approach to littering and fly-tipping.”

“Alongside our litter wardens, easy to access tips and CCTV in fly-tipping hotspots, these bins will help us keep our city tidy and green.”

Recently, 19 solar-powered smart bins were rolled out in Milton Keynes after the council authorisation.