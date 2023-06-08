Milton Keynes gains dubious new title of Fast Food City due to high number of outlets

New research has revealed Milton Keynes is an official Fast Food City with more outlets than most places in the UK.

Experts at health website Now Patient has identified the top 10 fast food capitals – and MK features in eight place, sandwiched between Wolverhampton and Bradford.

The city has a total of 39 fast food restaurants, which equates to 17 per 100,000 people.

MK has nine McDonald's outlets

Subway is the most prolific with nine MK outlets. This is followed by McDonald’s with nine stores and KFC with four.

A spokesman for Now Patient said: “We’ve looked at the store locations of some of the most popular fast food chains in the UK, to find out which city has the most per 100,000 people.ast food restaurants and takeaways are one of the best examples of this.

"They are often a cheap and simple solution for your next meal, and it gives you more time to do things you enjoy. And the rising popularity of delivery services such as Just Eat and Deliveroo has made this easier and more tempting than ever before.”

But the spokesman adds: “However, there is an obesity problem in the UK, and the rising number of fast food restaurants and takeaways hardly help tackle this.”

Nationally, more than 11,000 fast food restaurants have opened in the last 10 years, an increase of over 30% in the UK.

Public Health England (PHE) figures show 62% of adults in Milton Keynes -three out of every five people - are classed as overweight or obese in Milton Keynes.

And the same data shows shows 20% of Year 6 pupils in Milton Keynes are classed as obese.

The NHS states some one of the most common ones reasons for obesity is eating large amounts of processed or fast food, which is often high in fat and sugar.