Milton Keynes Gallery calling for more volunteers to help bring exhibition to life

MK Gallery is hosting a special open evening as a call-out for more volunteers next week.

The Gallery is looking to welcome new volunteers to its team to work as hosts in the exhibition space, to help bring to life the exhibition ‘George Stubbs: ‘All done from Nature’.

MK Gallery

The open evening will be on On Monday October 14 between 5pm and 7pm. During the evening, visitors can take part in a tour of the building, discover details about the new exhibition and find out more about volunteering at the Gallery.

George Stubbs: ‘All done from Nature’ presents the first significant overview of Stubbs’s work in Britain for more than 30 years and brings together 100 paintings, drawings and publications from the National Gallery’s Whistlejacket to pieces that have never been seen in public. The exhibition runs between 12 October 2019 and 26 January 2020.

Annette Parmar, volunteer manager at MK Gallery said: “We’re incredibly excited about the upcoming George Stubbs exhibition at MK Gallery and would welcome anyone that would like to find out about volunteering, during the show and beyond, to our open evening.

“You’ll be part of an amazing team and help bring this incredible exhibition to life for visitors. Our volunteer evening is a great opportunity to meet the team and ask any questions you may have. We hope to see you there!”