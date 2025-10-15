Milton Keynes garden centre is giving away free Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries

Dobbies Garden Centre is encouraging local schools and nurseries to apply for its free Christmas Tree giveaway in Milton Keynes.

The garden centre is bringing the festive cheer early with Christmas tree donations at its Milton Keynes store, in partnership with Needlefresh.

Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign will see stores across the UK giving away more than 220 Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries to help spread joy over the holiday season.

Local schools and nurseries in Milton Keynes are encouraged to get in touch and fill out a short application for the chance of getting a free Christmas tree.

Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh and Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton celebrate the launch of Dobbies Community Christmas Trees campaign. Photo: Peter Devlin/Dobbies

Dobbies’ team will review the submissions to help them choose successful candidates.

Local schools and nurseries within 20 miles of the Milton Keynes store can apply and entries close Thursday, November 6 at 5pm.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton said: “Our Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign is a great opportunity to spread festive joy with local schools and nurseries near our Milton Keynes store, showing children the magic a real Christmas tree can bring. We can’t wait to see what the successful applicants do with their trees.”

Community Christmas Tree winners will be notified by mid-November. They can collect their Christmas tree on Thursday, November 27 at the Christmas Shopping Night or at an arranged date with the Milton Keynes store. For more information and to find out how to get involved, visit Dobbies’ website.

Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh said: “We are proud to once again support Dobbies with their community Christmas tree initiative that allows schools and nurseries near its Milton Keynes store the opportunity to enjoy a real Christmas tree as part of their festive celebrations.”

Dobbies Christmas trees from Needlefresh are sustainably grown in environmentally managed fields across Scotland. A small growing team plant, prune and harvest each tree by hand. This method ensures the surrounding environment, wildlife and plants are preserved.

Nigel continued with some advice: “Our Nordmann Fir Christmas trees have soft dark green needles which make them easy to handle and ideal for children to decorate. They are known to hold their needles well, so your tree will stay green and fresh given the right care.

“Once you have collected your cut tree from Dobbies, we recommend keeping it outside in a sheltered area. Cut one inch off the base of the trunk and stand the tree in a bucket of water until you are ready to bring it indoors, this will help reduce needle drop by keeping it hydrated.

“Place your tree in a water-retaining stand and keep the needles fresh by topping up with water every day to ensure the water reservoir doesn’t run dry.

“Make sure the tree is positioned away from a direct heat source, and it might sound obvious but ensure there is a plug point nearby for lights. Corners are ideal as it will keep your tree safe from knocks and bumps if it’s in a busy spot with lots of footfall.

"If you have a lot of decorations, spread them out right into the centre of the tree instead of just on the edges of branches for more stability. The Nordmann Fir is a popular choice as its natural shape and great branch structure make it a joy to decorate.”