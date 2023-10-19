Milton Keynes garden centre launches 'Quiet Grotto' for children with special needs to see Santa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies garden centre in Milton Keynes is catering for children with additional needs this Christmas by offering a special ‘Quiet Grotto’ where they can see Santa.

The traditional Santa’s Grotto opens next month and bookings can now be made here.

The Quiet Grotto sessions will be on Friday 8 December, and are “thoughtfully designed with sound and visual elements to create a relaxed atmosphere for children with additional needs”, say Dobbies.

They are even catering for dogs this year. People can bring four-legged friends to meet Santa in special ‘Santa Paws’ sessions from December 2. And they’ll even receive a pet-friendly gift from the man himself.

During each Santa’s Grotto experience, children will be welcomed by Santa’s elves who will take them through a Christmas tree forest spotting magical characters along the way, before making a special item to take home.

They will then get the chance to meet Santa Claus and receive a gift.

Sarah Murray, who develops Dobbies’ festive line-up, said: "For every child, meeting Santa is a treasured highlight of the season. At Dobbies we're dedicated to creating a Santa's Grotto experience that resonates with every member of the community. We're thrilled that this year's grotto experiences in Milton Keynes will continue to spark the enchantment of Christmas for all families who join us."

Visitors can have a photo for £5 or a photo booklet for £7.