Milton Keynes gets its first shop catering for fashion-conscious Muslim women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business-minded mum has opened the city’s first shop catering for Muslim women.

Hijabaaya opened its doors this month in Bletchley’s Queensway and is the brainchild of Suhaila Khimji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is a qualified teacher but after having her first baby in 2017 she set up her own business in the corner of her living room, selling hijab scarves and modest wear.

Hijabaaya sells a range of hijabs and other clothing for Muslim women in Milton Keynes

Several years on, the demand has grown so much that she launched her own shop.

It sells a wide range of hijabs in chiffon, cotton, cotton silk and jersey and in all the latest colours. There are abaayas, modest wear items, men’s thobes and more, right down to accessories and pins.

There is also a range of fragrances, inspired by oudh and bakhoor.

Suhaila aims to keep her prices “low and competitive”.

Hijabaaya is in Queensway in Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Hijabaaya does not just target Muslim women but rather all women.”

"We have evening dresses, long tops and even scarves that can usually be used to simply wrap around the neck. We also have head caps that many use to wear especially after chemotherapy.

"The support from the community has been spectacular and I am hoping to expand my product range to cater for all.”

She has her own shop on Amazon here featuring many of her products, including a special Ramadhan and Eid collection. You can also view the collections on Instagram here.