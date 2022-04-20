Milton Keynes girl, 14, to chop off her amazing hip-length hair for charity

Caring Kaysey Clarke, 14, from Monkston, has been growing her hair for three years and it’s her pride and joy.

She said: "I have seen and heard through social media so many people going through chemotherapy and losing part of their identity to a life-threatening

disease. I have decided to help restore part of people’s appearance by donating my hair to give a child a chance to feel beautiful again.”

Kaysey Clarke

Kaysey, who goes to Kent's Hill Park secondary school, added: “As many people have gone through bullying, I don’t want people who have lost their hair to feel bullied or to feel like they should hide or cover themselves up and be aware if anyone is starting or talking about them behind their backs.

"Your scars may tell your story but you should never let them define you.”

The hair will be given to the Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Kaysey is hoping her effort will help raisie wareness for the charity.

Arts1 performing arts and theatre school in MK, where Kaysey is a member, is supporting her fundraising effort and there is a box in their reception for people to make donations.