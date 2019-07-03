Milton Keynes golf centre raises over £3,500 in inaugural charity day

Abbey Hill Golf Centre in Milton Keynes raised more than £3,500 in memory of David Armor, who tragically passed away in September last year.

A charity golf day was set up to honour Armor, who worked at Abbey Hill for 12 years as a PGA Professional and was a much-loved and well-known figure in the home counties golf teaching community.

News

Taking place on Father’s Day - June 16, the golf day raised money for the British Heart Foundation and Thames Valley Air Ambulance; two charities close to David’s family’s heart.

The day consisted of breakfast followed by an 18-hole team stableford competition on the maincourse at Abbey Hill, in which 58 golfers took part, as well as an evening BBQ and charity raffle for families and friends to join in the fun.

The golf also featured a particularly poignant ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge against PGA Teaching Professional, Greg Tilbury on the par-3 8 th hole which has been re-named The David Armor Signature Hole in memory of his favourite hole on the course.

“It was a fantastic day and a great way to celebrate David’s life and impact on Abbey Hill,” commented Kath Cloughton, Events and Marketing Manager at Abbey Hill.

News

“We had some amazing support and managed to far exceed our target which is going towards two extremely worthwhile causes.

"This was our inaugural charity day, but we are keen to make it an annual event and we’ve already had lots of interest for next year.”