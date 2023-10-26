News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Milton Keynes golf club named as second 'most beautiful' course in the UK

It highly Instagrammable, say researchers
By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A golf club in Milton Keynes has been named as the second most beautiful and instagrammable course in the UK.

Online betting site Betway Sport has analysed the hashtags of some of the country’s most popular golf clubs to discover which ones are the most stunning.

Woburn Golf Club, in the village of Little Brickhill, came out as number two in the top 10. Number one was Surrey’s Wentworth Golf Club, which is considered the birthplace of the Ryder Cup, while number three was Sunningdale in Ascot .

Woburn Golf ClubWoburn Golf Club
Woburn Golf Club
Most Popular

Woburn Golf Club boasts a Duke's Course, Duchess Course and Marquess Course. It has a long and illustrious history that dates back to the 18th century.

It was originally established as a deer park by the Duke of Bedford until 1976, when the Duke commissioned famous golf course architect Charles Lawrie to design a world-class course.

The club prompted a total of 5,037 Instagram hashtags, say Betway Sport.

Their spokesperson said: “Woburn Golf Club comprises three unique courses that surround players with a variety of trees, including pine and chestnut. The courses truly are woodland marvels, which goes to explain the #Woburngolfcourse achieving the second highest hashtag count.”

The South of England has a higher number of Instagrammable golf clubs than the North of England, with a total of eight clubs in the top 10. The Royal Liverpool (Wirral) and the Hillside (Southport) are the only two northern venues that feature in the top 10 most Instagrammable clubs.

Related topics:Milton KeynesInstagrammableSurrey