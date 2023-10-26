Milton Keynes golf club named as second 'most beautiful' course in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A golf club in Milton Keynes has been named as the second most beautiful and instagrammable course in the UK.

Online betting site Betway Sport has analysed the hashtags of some of the country’s most popular golf clubs to discover which ones are the most stunning.

Woburn Golf Club, in the village of Little Brickhill, came out as number two in the top 10. Number one was Surrey’s Wentworth Golf Club, which is considered the birthplace of the Ryder Cup, while number three was Sunningdale in Ascot .

Woburn Golf Club boasts a Duke's Course, Duchess Course and Marquess Course. It has a long and illustrious history that dates back to the 18th century.

It was originally established as a deer park by the Duke of Bedford until 1976, when the Duke commissioned famous golf course architect Charles Lawrie to design a world-class course.

The club prompted a total of 5,037 Instagram hashtags, say Betway Sport.

Their spokesperson said: “Woburn Golf Club comprises three unique courses that surround players with a variety of trees, including pine and chestnut. The courses truly are woodland marvels, which goes to explain the #Woburngolfcourse achieving the second highest hashtag count.”