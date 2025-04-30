Milton Keynes grandmother to cycle 2,000 miles solo through five nations to help homeless people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 60-year-old gran is embarking upon the challenge of a lifetime – a 2,000 mile solo cycle ride.

Remarkable Lynn McBrearty will pedal her way through England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales, alone and unsupported.

Her aim is to raise money for YMCA Milton Keynes, which gives young people a safe place to call home and support to belong, contribute and thrive.

“I’m not an elite athlete — I’m a 60-something grandmother with a big heart and a bike,” Lynn said. “But I believe in supporting the young people living at YMCA, the support they offer to young people in our community is truly impressive.”

61-year-old Lynn McBrearty is cycling 2,000 miles to help the YMCA in Milton Keynes

Lynn is a long-standing and much-loved member of the YMCA MK community, Her journey will take her across mountains, coasts, cities and countryside and each mile cycled will raise awareness of youth homelessness and raises money to help young people rebuild their lives.

She said: “This is about more than just me and my bike. It’s about standing with young people who’ve faced the toughest times and showing them that their community cares.”

Lynn volunteers with the YMCA through their Hospital Navigation Scheme, supporting young people in schools and in the community. And there is a very special reason that she is so keen to help the charity.

She said: "I grew up in Bletchley. I had a difficult relationship with my parents for many reasons. I had decided that I would leave home as soon as I was able. As a 17 year old I didn’t have many options open to me, I was too young for council accommodation and couldn’t afford private accommodation, I wasn’t in a position of desperate need.

"The only option open to me was the YMCA. I moved into my flat a very naive 17 year old… and was left there, no support, no structure, no help. In fact I paid my rent and that was the only contact I had with the YMCA. I learnt a lot very quickly, not in a positive way.

“Fast forward 43 years…The YMCA is still standing on the same site… but a very different YMCA to the one I lived in as that naive 17 year old. Not only has the building been rebuilt, the residents are supported, they have a structure to follow and live within, they have help… and it is amazingly impressive.

"Like the residents, the staff need support not only with the hours of times volunteers can provide, but they need financial support to give the residents the opportunities a lot of us take for granted. That is why I am under taking a crazy bike riding challenge!

“At the age of 61 (nearly 62) I will be cycling, solo and unsupported through the five nations… England, Wales, Ireland (North and South), and Scotland. My total mileage will be about 2,000 miles in under one month.

Lyn is aiming to raise £5,000 for the YMCA. You can support her challenge through her JustGiving page here.

