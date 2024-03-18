Milton Keynes Green Gym presented with King’s Award for Voluntary Service
At a formal presentation at Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, Bradwell Abbey, MK Green Gym received their King’s Award for Voluntary Service from Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.
The presentation was attended by 40 guests and friends of the volunteer group which works each week to improve the green spaces of Milton Keynes.
The award was announced on 14 November 2023, the King’s birthday and two volunteers will be attending a Buckingham Palace garden party later this year.