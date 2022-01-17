Milton Keynes grid road system to receive major expansion for first time in more than 20 years

Milton Keynes Council is to authorise the first major expansion of a grid road in the city in over two decades.

The H10 grid road, known as Bletcham Way, will be extended to ensure the new South East Milton Keynes (SEMK) development is built in line with the original vision of Milton Keynes.

While MK has grown hugely over the past twenty years, larger expansion developments such as Fairfields, Brooklands and Oakridge Park moved away from the traditional grid road model.

The H10 will be extended

While many of those estates are still being built the main planning permissions being used to build them are now over ten years old and pre-date the current administration.

A delegated decision, due to be taken by a sole Cabinet member on Tuesday January 25, will highlight the Progressive Alliance’s commitment to re-establishing the grid road as a key feature of policy in the future growth of Milton Keynes.

It promises the council will extend the H10 grid road and will fund technical studies to develop options to do so, as well as establishing a local stakeholder forum to help guide future decisions.

Cllr Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes Council said: “I am very proud to ensure that the Progressive Alliance running Milton Keynes will be the first administration on over twenty years to commit to, and deliver, a major extension of a grid road in Milton Keynes.”

He added: “I have always been very clear as leader of the council that grid roads are essential to the success of the city and will be at the heart of any future growth. That is why they are highlighted in the Strategy for 2050 as critical for providing mobility for all. It is why they are a core of Plan:MK and why they will be a feature of the new growth areas of South East Milton Keynes and MK East as the city grows.