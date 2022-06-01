Milton Keynes group releases exclusive photos of 'Queen' naming new train after Milton Keynes city

Members of Milton Keynes Model Railway Society have made an intricate model of the Queen naming a new train ‘City of Milton Keynes’.

The perfectly scaled model shows Her Majesty’s horse-drawn carriage passing through streets and the Queen herself naming the locomotive on a station platform.

The society’s secretary James Woodley said the model took about a month for him and other members to complete.

The model of the Queen naming a train after Milton Keynes

Model railway fans are welcome to join the group, which holds two club nights each week at its base in Bletchley’s Bond Avenue, where people get together to run trains, socialise and work on projects. Membership is available to anyone over the age of 16.

The club also holds regular exhibitions and the next is on Saturday July 16 at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton Mill.