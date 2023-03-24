Milton Keynes Gulliver’s Land raises more than £6,000 for Willen Hospice

Gulliver’s Land has raised more than £6,000 for Willen Hospice, which provides specialist end-of-life care for adults in Milton Keynes.

The donation of £6,255 is the result of several fundraising activities held by Gulliver’s Land across the last six months.

The theme park resort, which opened in 1999, hosted a day for Willen Hospice and two evenings at the Land of Lights festival, with half the income from ticket sales going to the Hospice. Willen Hospice was also invited to display its stalls around the park on three additional days.

The team at Gulliver’s Land with Gullivers’ mascots Gully Mouse and Gilly Mouse, Nikki Poole from Willen Hospice and Willen Hospice’s mascot, Florence Moo.

Willen Hospice has cared for patients for more than 40 years, providing compassionate, personal end-of-life care at their In-Patient Unit and in people’s homes.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We have worked with Willen Hospice since 2018 and are well aware of the crucial work the Hospice and their volunteers do to support patients and their families in Milton Keynes.

“We are always looking for ways to support organisations making a positive difference in the local community and are thrilled to present this donation to Willen Hospice.”

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Gulliver’s Land and their generous guests for helping us to raise these much-needed funds.